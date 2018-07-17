MORSCO, Inc.: Morsco Enters Nevada Plumbing Market With Purchase Of Desert Pipe & Supply's Las Vegas Branch

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / MORSCO, a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC products, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of Desert Pipe & Supply's Las Vegas plumbing location.

Desert Pipe & Supply is a plumbing wholesaler located in Palm Desert, California and Las Vegas. The company has provided service to residential and commercial plumbing and mechanical contractors for more than 30 years.

As a part of the agreement, five associates and one Desert Pipe & Supply location at 3209 Meade Avenue in Las Vegas will become a part of MORSCO, operating under the Farnsworth Wholesale brand, following a transition period. Desert Pipe & Supply's location in Palm Desert will continue to be owned and operated by the existing Desert Pipe & Supply ownership.

"The Desert Pipe & Supply team has been providing exceptional customer service to our customers since our inception," said Kerry Meier, President, Desert Pipe & Supply. "We are excited that MORSCO will continue to invest in our business for a strong and stable future and help us grow with our customers in the Las Vegas area."

"MORSCO is very enthusiastic to be a part of the booming Las Vegas market," said Chip Hornsby, MORSCO CEO. "This is certainly an area of the country we've had on our radar for some time and this opportunity with Desert Pipe & Supply fits well into our overall strategic growth initiatives for 2018. As the Las Vegas economy continues to recover from the financial crisis in the late 2000s, MORSCO sees plenty of opportunity here, and we look forward to serving current and new plumbing professions in this area as the preferred and most trusted local contractor supply source."

About MORSCO

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market, led by a team of industry veterans. In 2018, MORSCO was acquired by The Reece Group, Australia's leading provider of plumbing, HVAC and waterworks products. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA); Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ); Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS); Murray Supply Company (NC, SC); Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA); Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.morsco.com.

About The Reece Group

Reece Group is a leading distributor of plumbing, waterworks and HVAC-R products to commercial and residential customers through 800 branches in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Established in 1920 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (REH), Reece Group has approximately 8,000 employees committed to improving the lives of their customers by striving for greatness every day. For further information on Reece Group and its portfolio of businesses please visit www.reecegroup.com.au.

SOURCE: MORSCO, Inc.