A Cannabis Market Bigger Than Canada

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Marijuanastox.com Market Commentary

The marijuana market has seen some big changes this year. For example, Canada just passed Bill C-45 (the Cannabis Act), which could add up to $5 billion in annual sales to a budding industry. Even California, which legalized its use in early 2018, could see sales of more than $7.7 billion in the next three years, according to analysts at Arcview Market Research. That could provide significant revenue to legitimate cannabis players include High Hampton Holdings Corporation (CSE: HC) (OTC: HHPHF), CannaRoyalty Corporation, CannTrust Holdings (TSX: TRST) (OTC: CNTTF), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF) and MedReleaf Corporation (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: MEDFF).

In fact, with sizable growth in store for California's massive cannabis market, investors have been increasingly attracted to companies with big exposure to the state, including High Hampton Holdings, which is acquired 420 Realty LLC, which has multiple permits near the Greater Los Angeles area.

California Legal Marijuana Attracting Big Business

Months after California legalized recreational marijuana, BDS Analytics estimates that sales could hit $3.7 billion by the end of 2018, as reported by Business Insider, predicting that number will reach $5.1 billion by 2019. Analysts at Arcview Market Research believe that number could reach $7.7 billion by 2021. It's no surprise then that many top companies are seeking a piece of the California market.

CannaRoyalty Corporation is just one of a growing number of larger companies that are increasing their share of that growth market for example. The company recently acquired RVR, a large-scale distributor of both medical and recreational cannabis, Alta Supply, a smaller medical marijuana company, and Kaya Management, an edibles and vaporizer producer. In April 2018, it also acquired Flora-Cal Farms, a licensed ultra-premium cannabis producer.

MadMen Enterprises recently broke ground on a high-tech cannabis factory in Desert Hot Springs, California, the company's second large-scale marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility, reports New Cannabis Ventures. "The Desert Hot Springs facility is scheduled to open in early 2019 and service California's fast-growing adult-use marijuana market."

Even High Hampton Holdings is just beginning to gain momentum, advancing its foothold in California's cannabis market through acquisitions and property development.

High Hampton Holdings'Dominance in California

High Hampton Holdings offers an interesting opportunity in the state's cannabis market, as it actively seeks to consolidate California's cannabis industry through equity, royalty and direct property ownership with licensing agreements. Most recently, the company expanded its cannabis distribution network through the acquisition of 420 Realty LLC, which has multiple permits to vertically integrate in the City of Cudahy, California.

"This transaction further expands High Hampton's strategic cannabis distribution network in California and will ultimately allow us to bring more products and quality brands online as we advance this and our other assets. With the previously announced acquisitions of CaliGold and Bravo Distro expected to close soon, High Hampton will be well positioned with distribution hubs, product and cultivation opportunities across California."



Also, its wholly owned subsidiary, CoachellaGro Corporation, is building a 254,000 sq. ft. greenhouse facility situated in the cannabis industrial park located in Coachella, CA. The subsidiary has secured a Conditional Use Permit for development of a full-service production facility to serve third party state licensed medical marijuana operators and could become a leading cannabis complex in the state.

The company also announced it had entered into a binding agreement with 8 Points Management and its subsidiary Bravo Distro, a fast growing California cannabis distributor, to acquire 100% of all issued and outstanding shares of both 8 Points and Bravo. The deal will provide High Hampton Holdings with immediate access to a major distribution hub in Sacramento, California.

"Securing distribution is a crucial if not the most important component of a successful business model for the California cannabis market," says CEO Argudo. "In 8 Points Management we have found a well-positioned operator that offers a full-service distribution model for our industry that will help us establish access to major distribution hubs in strategic locations throughout California including a prominent location in West Sacramento. Their team is renowned for already starting and operating another highly successful cannabis distribution outlet, and together, we are poised to succeed in building a leading cannabis distributor in California."

With a market cap of $52.7 million, investors are increasingly attracted to the company, especially with several catalysts for growth, including the Coachella property and the recent acquisitions of 420 Realty LLC and 8 Points Management. It appears the company is in the early stages of actively consolidating California's growing cannabis market to increase its value.

Other Companies Active in the Market Include:

CannaRoyalty Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm invests in the legal cannabis sector with a focus on research and intellectual property, consumer brands, and industry infrastructure with a strong focus on California, one of the world's largest cannabis markets.

CannTrust Holdings (TSX: TRST) (OTC: CNTTF) produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company offers dried, oil, and soft gel cannabis products. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online.

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTCQX: ACBFF) produces and distributes medical marijuana products in Canada. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil. It also operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler and narcotics dealer of medical marijuana in Germany and the European Union; and produces and sells proprietary systems for the indoor cultivation of cannabis, organic microgreens, vegetables, and herbs. In addition, the company provides counseling and outreach service to help patients learn about how to safely and effectively use medical cannabis; select a strain from the available in Canada; and register with their choice of licensed producer.

MedReleaf Corporation (TSX: LEAF) (OTCPK: MEDFF) produces and sells cannabis-based pharmaceutical products in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis oils, and cannabis oil capsules; and various accessories, including grinders, vaporizers, and lockable containers.

For a more in-depth look atHigh Hampton Holdings Corporation (CSE: HC) (OTCPK: HHPHF),please read the full report on MarijuanaStox.com.

DISCLAIMER: Marijuanastox.com (MS) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MS), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MS) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MS, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated forty five hundred dollars by MS, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of High Hampton Holdings Corporation

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.





Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

