Oroplata Resources, Inc.: LithiumOre Enters into Equity Investment Agreement with Triton Funds, LP for $1.5 Million

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the 'Company'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce today that it has signed an Equity Investment Agreement with Triton Funds, LP for $1.5 million that will support the Company's lithium exploitation and development. Information on Triton Funds, LLC may be found at: https://www.tritonfunds.com. The Company intends to provide more details on this investment in an 8-K filing that will be available in its public SEC filings.

'We are very excited to receive our first equity investment from Triton Funds, LP for $1.5 million that will provide working capital to advance our existing exploitation projects in Nevada,' said Doug Cole, Chief Executive Officer of LithiumOre.

'When I first spoke to Doug I knew he was the type of CEO to take any company to the next level,' said Yash Thukral, Founder of Triton Funds LLC. 'His leadership expertise coupled with the increasing demand for lithium in todays' market is a recipe for success for LithiumOre.'

About Triton Funds

TRITON FUNDS LLC is a student-run fund-manager founded by undergraduates from the University of California, San Diego. TRITON FUNDS provides students the invaluable opportunity to gain real-world experience investing alongside experienced financial professionals. We invest in high performing teams with revolutionary aspirations to grow their company into industry leaders. TRITON FUNDS creates an ecosystem that assists talented entrepreneurs in successfully growing their ideas and maintaining strong community ethical standards. We provide strategic capitalization, business development support, and engineered exits to organizations we believe have a viable future in the modern economy. More information can be found at http://www.tritonfunds.com.

About LithiumOre

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost, environmentally sound production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devices and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. LithiumOre is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

For more information, please visit: http://lithiumore.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

Hayden IR

Stephen Hart

(917) 658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Oroplata Resources, Inc.