WearYourColors Campaign Brings Body Art to a Whole New Level

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") - FANDOM SPORTS, the new sports app that aggregates, curates, and produces fan-focused content, concluded its four-week interactive campaign this week. The WearYourColors campaign celebrated and rewarded fans who showcased their passion for soccer with expressive tattoos, body paint or colorful comments. The campaign, which coincided with the largest sporting event in the World, The FIFA World Cup, watched by nearly half of the world's population, apprx. 3.4 billion people, helped spark a sizeable uptick across Fandom Sports' social channels in terms of downloads, likes and engagement. Since inception of the campaign, the social element achieved more than 600,000 impressions, and Fandom's Instagram account saw a 410% increase in followers.

On behalf of Fandom Sports, Brazilian "Superfan" Mauricio traveled to Saint Petersburg and was on site throughout the World Cup activities to showcase his incredible Flamengo soccer team tattoo on the front and back of his torso. His unrivaled devotion to his club helped spawn the concept of the WearYourColors campaign. While in Saint Petersburg, Mauricio watched his beloved Brazil take on Costa Rica in a thrilling 2-0 victory. During his time in Russia, Mauricio gained international notoriety after taking hundreds of photos with fans from around the world and being interviewed by news outlets from Finland, France, Denmark, Egypt, and Mexico.

To engage in the WearYourColors campaign, passionate fans were able to submit photos of themselves showcasing their team-inspired tattoo or body art or comment on existing World Cup content, with a chance to win unique prizes and tickets to soccer events throughout the year.

Fandom Sports plans to continue being at the forefront of fan-centered content, innovation, and real-life experiences, and will be continuing the trend of creating once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences for years to come, globally, across all live sports.

Commercially launched in October 2017, FANDOM SPORTS taps into the primal, unfiltered passion of sports fans by providing an interactive social media platform delivered through a mobile app. The FANDOM SPORTS App, which is free and currently available to all Android users on the Google Play store, engages sports enthusiasts with real-time, interactive content that offers bragging rights and real-life rewards. Sports addicts on Androids appreciate the app that allows fans to pick a fight or create their own, and rule over others as they trash talk their way to victory.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

