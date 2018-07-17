The global CAD market in the civil and construction industry is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing need to automate design development processes. Delays in design releases impact the overall return on investment (ROI). However, CAD addresses these issues related to complexities in the entire construction environment. A change in the design is corrected instantaneously and much earlier using CAD tools as there is the continuous deployment of design builds. This results in cost advantages as the cost incurred on defect identification reduces when it is detected during the early stages.

This market research report on the global CAD market in the civil and construction industry 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the shift toward 4D CAD as one of the key emerging trends in the global CAD market in the civil and construction industry:

Global CAD market in the civil and construction industry: Shift toward 4D CAD

End-users in the construction industry are gradually shifting from 3D to 4D CAD. 4D simulations have significant potential in the construction industry and can have a positive impact on both the pre-construction and the construction phases. The use of 4D CAD allows cost savings in construction projects by identifying problems in construction and avoiding re-work during projects. Thus, these kinds of solutions facilitate the effective management of resources while adhering to project schedules.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio ICT research, "The use of 4D technology is increasing as it leads to significant cost savings in terms of time and preventing re-work in the final stages of development. Developers are planning to implement detailed differentiation of graphical representation and improve data exchange standards over the next few years."

Global CAD market in the civil and construction industry: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global CAD market in the civil and construction industry by product (3D Design and 2D design), by application (residential, commercial and government) and geographical regions (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

In 2017, the 3D design segment dominated the global CAD market in the civil and construction industry with a market share of more than 74%, which was followed by the 2D segment. In terms of geography, APAC region had the highest the highest incremental growth when compared to the Americas and EMEA.

