Troika Media Group and Mission Join Forces to Form Troika/Mission Group - TMG

Troika Media Group (OTC: MTWO) announced today that it has acquired / merged with international brand communications and experience marketing company, Mission Media.

Mission's transatlantic presence enhances LA-based Troika's existing suite of branding, digital marketing and performance media services, and greatly expands its base and regional reach.

The newly combined company, to be renamed Troika/Mission Group (TMG), offers clients innovative solutions for driving business performance through consumer experience across all brand touchpoints.

The group will focus on branding, digital marketing and performance media services, using actionable intelligence across all broadcast digital media and live experiences.

Troika/Mission Group, TMG, will be headquartered in New York with fully staffed offices in Los Angeles and London, allowing the team of approximately 200 employees to directly service clients globally.

The strategy to accelerate growth will be to offer expanded services to the current roster of global brands, making TMG far more competitive in attracting new clients.

"TMG will be nothing short of a new way to amplify results by communicating with our consumers and customers through a myriad of touchpoints," said Robert Machinist, CEO of Troika Media Group.

"We're creating the first agile comprehensive communications agency that brings together the very best experienced senior executives in every discipline that we offer to our clients.

"We are proud to offer the very best brand, experience, design, digital, public relations, and advertising operators in the business from New York, Los Angeles and London."

Nicola Stephenson, Founder of Mission, who joins the board of TMG and will become President of the new group, said: "Modern clients understand that culturally connected, personality-led, one-to-one brand and product efforts are the best way to gain fan love and motivate sales.

"TMG has taken its brand, culture, and advertising credentials, coupled with expertise in design, creating experiences, public relations, and digital communications, to build a fast, agile and accountable business model.

"In addition, we will continue to develop intellectual property in our work and in the businesses that we are looking to acquire."

Simultaneously today, it was announced that Jon Forsyth, co-founder of UK agency Adam & Eve DDB, will join TMG working with Nicola Stephenson as a strategic partner, focusing on growing TMG's business globally.

London and New York-based Mission was founded in 2003 by Nicola Stephenson and specialises in physical and digital experiences, brand fundamentals, voice and personality, marketing strategy, public relations and crisis management.

Mission's and Troika's client lists includes Amazon, LVMH, Microsoft, Unilever, Tiffany & Co., Sony, Allergan, J.Crew, Victoria's Secret, InterContinental Hotels Group, UNICEF, Chelsea Football Club, DS Virgin Racing, AT&T, ESPN, ABC, CNN, Turner, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Red Bull, Hulu, IMAX, EA Sports, Riot Games, the PGA Tour, UFC and Oath.

In 2017, Troika launched Troika Digital, led by Rob Schwartz. Troika Digital's performance marketing capabilities will allow Troika/Mission Group to lead the industry in the measurement of key performance indicators, allowing clients the opportunity to track return on investment in a way not seen in brand and experience marketing, always resulting in actionable intelligence.



The new combined entity creates a complementary and extremely talented group, taking Troika's best in class Branding and Digital work and uniting it with Mission's vast credentials in Experience, Culture Marketing, and Public Relations.

TMG has the capacity to expand services to provide complete holistic solutions for its clients. The comprehensive offering meets the full needs of clients by providing them with one agency that can serve all their communication needs.

?In addition, Troika/Mission Group owns the custom WiFi network FandomConnect, a direct-to-consumer ?engagement platform that enhances guest experiences at arenas, venues and sporting events, as well as helping brands gain valuable insights, promote their business and drive revenue. This will be developed to serve a wider audience.

Fuelling this growth, TMG will be adding the following to its team of senior executives who have extensive experience in leading significant and successful businesses. TMG senior executives will include:

Nicola Stephenson , founder of Mission Media, who will become President of Troika/Mission Group

, founder of Mission Media, who will become President of Troika/Mission Group Kevin Dundas , CEO of Mission and former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi UK and Droga5 CEO Europe

, CEO of Mission and former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi UK and Droga5 CEO Europe Jon Forsyth , co-founder of ad agency Adam & Eve DDB

, co-founder of ad agency Adam & Eve DDB Mary Connelly , former senior executive team member of US editions of Vanity Fair, Vogue, and Glamour

, former senior executive team member of US editions of Vanity Fair, Vogue, and Glamour Jason Lundy , former head of global consumer marketing for Citibank and ex-LVMH

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, we help brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey. Clients include Apple, CBS, AT&T, Comcast, CNN, HBO, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, IMAX, Netflix, Oath, Riot Games, Sony, Turner and UFC. For more information, visit http://www.thetmgrp.com; http://www.troika.tv

About Mission

Mission is a transatlantic brand experience and communications agency that specialises in brand fundamentals, voice and personality, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiences. Mission's client list includes Amazon, LVMH, Microsoft, Unilever, Tiffany & Co., Sony, Allergan, J.Crew, Victoria's Secret, InterContinental Hotels Group, UNICEF, Chelsea Football Club, and DS Virgin Racing. For more information, visit http://www.thisismission.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding future events, developments, future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are outlined below. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those relating to the successful branding of our Troika / Mission label, the continued growth, market acceptance of our existing and future products and services, the ability to reduce costs and achieve a sustainable profitable business, to create new products and services, growth in our revenue, the successful entry into new markets, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, the ability to attract additional investors and increase shareholder value, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the ability to comply with exchange listing standards for an uplisting, competition from other providers and products, the merged entity's ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships, including the risk that key customer contracts may be terminated before their full term in view of the recent merger, and other factors to be made in our future Securities and Exchange Commission filings available through the web site maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

