TUMI Taps Rosario Dawson For Women's Brand Campaign

NEW YORK, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TUMI announced today the release of a global campaign to coincide with the launches of TUMI's newest women's collections, Georgica and Mezzanine, and the Fall 2018 launches of key collections, Voyageur and Mariella.

As travelers, we all have more than one mode. Sometimes we need to explore, sometimes we want to show off a look, while other times we just need to get down to business. We are never just one thing, which means we are never on a single journey. The TUMI women's campaign showcases TUMI's range of unique women's product which allows you to shift appearance, location, and motivation with ease as you connect from one journey to the next, so you never have to be one thing. You can be them all.

The campaign features one woman, played by actress, producer and activist Rosario Dawson, embodying four different personas. Each mode features vastly different ambitions, appearances and bag styles, but there's one thing they all have in common - each is on their perfect journey. Directed by Allen Coulter, the campaign follows each of these personas on individual journeys with a TUMI women's bag in hand and blends them together seamlessly to become one unique journey.

We open to our TUMI woman at home, about to begin her day. She heads to a gritty warehouse gym, takes her boxing gloves out of her Voyageur Colina Duffel and steps into the ring. You can see that she's been training for a long time - the dedication in her eyes, the bruises on her hands and the sweat on her brow. There's beauty in her strength and she's prepared for anything that comes her way.

We follow her as she transitions to her Georgica Yvonne Carry-Alland moves confidently through a professional setting, leading a group of investors. She's unstoppable and up for any challenge. She shakes her colleague's hand from the head of the conference room table to seal the deal. She's driven and will never settle in her pursuit of excellence.

Full of energy and ambition, our TUMI woman carries her Mezzanine Joan Backpack with her as she heads backstage to cultivate her passions. She's dynamic and inspired. We see her sharing her ideas with the band and watches them play back, falling deep into the music. She's courageous with her creativity.

Finally, she's an eccentric taste-maker at the top of her game, giving direction at a photoshoot. She has powerful opinions and drives those ideas further. The only thing that's as strong as her ideas is her sense of style. Her Mariella Vivian Tote makes a bold statement. She leads her team with confidence at all times.

"Being a part of this TUMI campaign has been an incredible experience," says Rosario Dawson. "I've loved expressing each of these personas, creating bold statements and communicating powerful actions through each journey."

"With this campaign, we wanted to follow the spirit embodied by each of these personas, revealing one amazing, strong, resilient, intelligent woman," says Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "Partnering with Rosario to present this incredible woman to the world was an amazing experience. This woman inspired us and represents all the women breaking barriers and living in multiple modes around the world."

Georgica, Mezzanine, Voyageur and Mariella will be offered in a range of styles, sizes and colors and will be available in TUMI retail stores worldwide and on TUMI.com.

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,200 points of sale.

