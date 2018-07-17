Labour politician Sadiq Khan has expanded his Solar Together group-buying scheme for rooftop installations in London after more than 1,000 households and small businesses signed up to discounts on residential systems under the initial phase.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has added his voice to the rising chorus of protest at the U.K. government's inactivity on solar policy. Announcing the recent expansion of his Solar Together scheme - part of a patchwork of solar-related policies for the English capital city - the Labour mayor said: "City Hall [is] doing all [it] can through [its] new Solar Action ...

