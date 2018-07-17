Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Refrigerant Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report provides an analysis of the supply market and offers insights to help buyers identify cost saving opportunities. According to this report, the supply market for refrigerants will be influenced by the growth of the organized retail sector, especially in regions such as APAC.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005378/en/
Global Refrigerant Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category follow a unique data collection and analysis methodology. The reports help buyers understand current pricing models, procurement best practices, and supplier selection criteria.
"Engaging with suppliers who have nearshore production facilities will help buyers achieve cost savings. In addition, they should select the suppliers based on the effectiveness of their logistics solution," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the refrigerant market.
- Growth of the organized retail sector
- Rising demand for consumer appliances
- To know more, request a FREE sample report
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE
Report scope snapshot: Refrigerants market
Category ecosystem
- Supplier ecosystem
- Threat of new entrants
- To know more, download a FREE sample report
Category management strategy
- Category management objectives
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- To know more, download a FREE sample report
Suppliers selection
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
- To know more, download a FREE sample report
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
- Global Paints and Coatings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global Adhesion Promoters Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global Epoxy Resins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005378/en/
Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Consultant
US: +1 630 984 7340
hello@spendedge.com