Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Refrigerant Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report provides an analysis of the supply market and offers insights to help buyers identify cost saving opportunities. According to this report, the supply market for refrigerants will be influenced by the growth of the organized retail sector, especially in regions such as APAC.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category follow a unique data collection and analysis methodology. The reports help buyers understand current pricing models, procurement best practices, and supplier selection criteria.

"Engaging with suppliers who have nearshore production facilities will help buyers achieve cost savings. In addition, they should select the suppliers based on the effectiveness of their logistics solution," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the refrigerant market.

Growth of the organized retail sector

Rising demand for consumer appliances

Report scope snapshot: Refrigerants market

Category ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Threat of new entrants

Category management strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

