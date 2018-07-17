Aurora vs. Canopy StockOne of the most compelling competitions between companies involves the marijuana industry's two heaviest hitters: Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF, TSE:ACB).In the battle of Aurora vs. Canopy stock, which one will reign supreme? Let's dive in.The two companies currently top the legal cannabis industry in terms of market cap, with Canopy Growth holding about $6.0 billion and Aurora coming in at $3.6 billion. Their respective positions as top players in the industry are spurring on the talk about competition and conflict.For a long time, Canopy Growth has remained the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...