Upon request by the issuer, short names and trading codes for the below instruments issued by Skandinaviska Enskkilda Banken will change. The change will be valid as of July 18, 2018 ISIN New short name New trading code SE0010049890 SEB C2901K SEB_C2901K SE0010049916 SEB C2902K SEB_C2902K SE0010049734 SEB G3380K SEB_G3380K SE0010049742 SEB G3381K SEB_G3381K SE0010049643 SEB I059W SEB_I059W SE0010049692 SEB I060K SEB_I060K SE0010049718 SEB I061W SEB_I061W SE0010049940 SEB I068K SEB_I068K For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB