DevOps World Jenkins World expands to Europe in 2018, adding a conference in Nice, France, to enable access to learning opportunities for DevOps practitioners

CloudBees, the conference organizer, and the Jenkins community, the community of practitioners using Jenkins, today announced the agenda for the DevOps World Jenkins World 2018 conferences. The conference theme is "TRANSFORM" and attendees will learn how organizations are transforming software delivery, adopting DevOps and returning business value to their organization from DevOps initiatives.

The conference is taking place in two locations this year:

September 16-19, Marriott Marquis, San Francisco

October 22-25, The Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions Nice Acropolis, Nice, France

With the tremendous growth in DevOps adoption, Jenkins World has expanded its content with a breadth of industry topics. The newly-named DevOps World Jenkins World 2018 is the largest gathering of IT executives, DevOps practitioners and Jenkins users in the world and includes DevOps and continuous delivery experts. The events provide many opportunities for attendees to learn, network and explore to optimize their DevOps transformations.

This year's conferences include multiple tracks, with a combined total of 120+ sessions covering diverse DevOps and Jenkins topics. Sessions will be conducted by practitioners from organizations such as: Accenture, Allianz, BBC, CyberArk, Forrester Research, Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland, Southwest Airlines, Twitter and CloudBees. Sessions cover topics ranging from security to pipeline automation, containers, DevOps adoption and continuous delivery best practices.

In addition to sessions, attendees have access to two full days of additional training and workshop opportunities.

Keynotes for this year's Jenkins World include: Dr. Nicole Forsgren, CEO and chief scientist, DORA (speaking in San Francisco) James Governor, analyst and co-founder, RedMonk (speaking in Nice) Kohsuke Kawaguchi, the creator of Jenkins and CTO at CloudBees Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder, CloudBees Christina Noren, chief product officer, CloudBees

Conference sessions: There will be more than 70 sessions given at the San Francisco conference and over 50 given in Nice. A sampling of sessions from the DevOps World Jenkins World agenda includes: Measuring and Quantifying DevOps Outcomes

Panel discussion led by Chris Condo, Forrester Mission Possible: Eliminating DevOps Security Roadblocks

Jason Vanderhoof, CyberArk Continuous Integration in a Regulated Industry

Harald Villinger, Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland Self-Service Jenkins Toolchain through Versioned Infrastructure as Code

Carlos Munoz Robles, Allianz Technology The Build That Cried Broken: Building Trust in Your Continuous Integration Tests

Angie Jones, Twitter



"This year's DevOps World 2018 conference is bringing together the best of both DevOps and Jenkins to form the most comprehensive industry event for IT practitioners across the globe," said André Pino, vice president of marketing, CloudBees. "Understanding the growing adoption and interest in DevOps, there was no question to scale the topics covered at Jenkins World to become DevOps World, a place for people to enhance both Jenkins and DevOps knowledge, and meet and learn from each other."

Sponsors

Red Hat, Scalyr, Go2Group, iTMethods, JFrog, MacStadium, Neotys, Sauce Labs, Sonatype, Tricentis, Zephyr, Anchore, Applitools, Black Duck by Synopsys, CA Technologies, Column Technologies, GitHub, GitKraken, Perfecto, Plutora, QASymphony, SonarSource, Tufin, Twistlock, WhiteSource Software, XebiaLabs, Accenture Technology, Compuware, Contrast Security, Gradle, GitLab, Harness, Levvel, Quali, Snyk, VictorOps

Media Sponsors include DZone, DevOps.com, The New Stack and PAN Communications.

Training Partners include Aplima Solutions and Open Source Architect (OSA)

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world's first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system will become the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today's clear leader in continuous CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead the automated software delivery category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery and modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,400 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience-levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).

