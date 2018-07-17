Subscribe Technologies, Inc.: Subscribe Technologies Introduces New Flagship Software Platform 'Gingerly,' Including Artificial Intelligence Powered Business Assistant, Application Suite, and Management Dashboard

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE: SAAS, OTC PINK: SRBBF, FRA: 6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to introduce "Gingerly", a new flagship brand, vision, and business management software platform (the "Platform"), which will centrally host all of the Company's current and future business management applications in one place, on the cloud. In addition to offering a growing and a la carte menu of cutting edge applications for Gingerly users, this new, redesigned, and fully integrated platform will also be enhanced with 'Ginger', an advanced, artificially intelligent (AI) business management assistant leveraging intuitive logic and voice recognition to help guide and support users' interactions and productivity.

Once fully operational, Ginger will respond to everyday linguistics as though it were human itself, receiving instructions and answering support questions 24 hours a day, assisting entrepreneurs in executing everyday business management tasks, and resolving management issues as may be required. As this occurs, a database of information will be accrued, curated and machine learned over time, helping Ginger become smarter and more efficient in supporting users' daily business activities on the Gingerly platform.

Subscribe Technologies' President and CEO Paul Dickson comments that, at Subscribe Technologies, "we are focused on growing Gingerly into a world-class, cutting edge, scalable, and comprehensive business management solution to support aspiring entrepreneurs around the globe."

In a 2018 analysis report produced by SaaS experts FinancesOnline reported that the Software-as-a-Service business model is in a mass adoption period. Beginning last year, software developers were realizing it made no sense to produce systems that master a single operation, and not even such that cater to the needs of only one specific industry. Many experts will agree that the days of isolated layers of vertical software are long gone; to the benefit of do-it-all applications everybody needs. SaaS is neither vertical, nor horizontal-friendly. It is better than both, and that is what makes it successful.

Recent industry data supports both Subscribe's initiatives and industry's move towards cloud-based SaaS applications:

According to Cisco's Global Cloud Index for the period 2013-2018, 59% of all cloud workflows will be delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS) by the end of this year.

83% of the best-performing US businesses planned a SaaS strategy and considered collaborating with cloud service vendors in 2017. Interestingly enough, 70% of them had no such intentions in 2016.

80% of US end users prefer cloud-hosted and SaaS apps for communication and organization purposes, compared to 51% in 2016.

$76 billion is the expected growth of the SaaS public market by 2020.

Leading tech companies changed their acquisition strategies and considered SaaS product development in 2017, including Microsoft, IBM, CA Technologies and SAP.

The affordable price of SaaS technology helps expand the corporate ecosystem with powerful new applications, which are easily accessible by all company stakeholders. Since SaaS applications are easy to use, managers no longer have to provide expensive training to enable employees to use them, nor buy special devices or hardware as all of their data resides entirely online.

Meanwhile, the evolution of artificial intelligence provides yet another inspiring opportunity for Subscribe to improve its suite of software applications and overall experience for users. For example, voice assistants are increasingly being incorporated into a wide range of consumer products; where nearly half of U.S. adults (46%) say they now use these applications to interact with smartphones and other devices (Source: Pew Research Center), while the impact of AI technologies on business is projected to increase labor productivity by up to 40%, enabling people to make more efficient use of their time. (Source: Accenture)

This said, the Company has now moved Gingerly into Beta ahead of its official launch. In the interim, the Company is now finalizing a comprehensive marketing, launch, and growth strategy for the platform, (focused on both brand awareness and user growth), developing new, AI enabled, Gingerly business management apps which will be supported by a Gingerly business management application marketplace, pursuing strategic acquisitions to broaden the Platform's offerings and user base, and developing a flagship mobile application compatible with both Android and iOS, among other initiatives. Equally to note, the Company is also currently integrating all existing standalone portfolio applications into the Gingerly marketplace and dashboard, (which include the Company's current CRM, Accounting, Website and File Management, Lending, and Freelancing applications, such a BContact, LenderTech, Hootz, and GigX among others), so as to best focus on innovating within and growing this centralized application platform primarily.

Mr. Dickson adds, "By centralizing our growing suite of business management applications, including furthering our initiatives among cutting edge areas of innovation, such as cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies, we believe Subscribe is poised to offer a versatile, scalable, and attractive business management solutions for our growing family of entrepreneurs going forward."

About Gingerly

Gingerly.com is an Artificial Intelligence supported Business Management Suite (BMS) offering an end-to-end business management solution for your entire workforce. Gingerly is broadly customizable, with a growing, flexible, and a la carte portfolio of integrated management applications to help you run your business better.

For more information, please visit www.gingerly.com.

About Subscribe Technologies

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTC PINK: SRBBF, FRA: 6GQ) develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud based distributed ledger compatible software as a service (SAAS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit: www.subscribetech.com.

