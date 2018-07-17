Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Previews ReVolt Motorcycle Pilot And EV Purchase Finance Presentations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced two online presentations scheduled for release on Thursday, July 19th and Friday, July 20th. On Thursday, the company will present online both the shareholder response and management reaction to the concept cryptocurrency backed electric vehicle (EV) purchase finance and leasing capability proposal announced last Tuesday. On Friday, July 20th, the company will present the initial progress report on the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle pilot currently underway.

"The pilot project may well expand in scope," said Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems. "We have been approached by other electric motorcycle producers interested in evaluating our lithium battery solution. We're exploring the potential to share technology. The shareholder response to our cryptocurrency backed EV purchase finance and leasing capability has also taken on a life of its own and I look forward to sharing the latest thinking."

Below, find the excerpt from the original announcement regarding the cryptocurrency backed EV purchase finance and leasing capability proposal:

Cryptocurrency Backed EV Purchase Finance And Lease Capability Concept

"To support the sales of electric motorcycles and eclectic bikes, management has been working on a consumer finance solution to provide buyers with purchase financing and leasing products. In the course of our business development efforts, we have been approached by an investment group proposing the introduction of a cryptocurrency that would permit individual investors to back the purchase financing and leasing products. The concept is for the sale of a cryptocurrency to source funds that would be used to finance the purchase or lease of our electric vehicles. In so doing, the ownership of such a cryptocurrency would represent a percentage of ownership in the portfolio of loans and leases secured by electric vehicles. The concept includes a registration of the cryptocurrency in advance of any sales of the cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency market appears to provide early stage companies with a promising path to rapidly finance new enterprises. Cryptocurrencies also have an appealing democratic characteristic inherent within the nature of the universally open architecture of a cryptocurrency offering. The technology is open, and the offering is open to anyone with an internet connection. At the same time, cryptocurrencies are a subject of considerable controversy. Accordingly, and in the spirit of the democratic nature of cryptocurrency, we are seeking feedback from shareholders. Do you think this concept is a good idea? Do you have your own cryptocurrency experiences to share? Please let us know what you think by following this link on our website: https://www.otc-alyi.com/contact/."

Learn more on the company's website: www.lithiumip.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

