Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCQB: IFAM) (TSXV: IFM) (the "Company") announces that on July 12, 2018, its wholly owned subsidiary, Silver Reserve Corp. ("SRC"), received notice from Gold Resource Corporation ("Gold Resource") (NYSE MKT: GORO) to terminate the Option Agreement dated November 24, 2015, between SRC and Gold Resource concerning SRC's Clay Peters Project.

Infrastructure Materials Corp. is a Reno, Nevada based exploration stage company that is directing its efforts to the exploration and development, if warranted, of cement grade limestone deposits in strategic locations in the United States and precious metal properties located in Nevada.

