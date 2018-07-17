Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - Stem Holdings Inc. (CSE: STEM) (OTCQB: STMH) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company also started trading on the OTCQB on June 5th, under the symbol "STMH".

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Stem" the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_eh6ddkti/Stem-Holdings-Inc-CSESTEM-New-Listing

Stem has positioned itself as a leader in the U.S. cannabis industry by building state-of-the-art licensed solutions, including: cultivation, processing and retail properties across multiple U.S. markets. As an innovative real estate company, the company acquires and improves properties for the cannabis industry and has set itself apart by building and partnering with a variety of marijuana-based businesses, from edibles to hemp cultivation.

The company has developed an extensive portfolio of award-winning consumer-facing brands, partnering with well known, branded cannabis operators with a proven track record of success, such as TJ's Gardens, which is considered to be the "premium brand" of cannabis in the Pacific Northwest US. TJ's has won more than 30 awards at several notable cannabis competitions. TJ's signature marijuana dispensaries are conveniently located across Oregon.

Other notable brands and partnerships include Cannavore, a creator of award-winning, artisan confections, and Dose-ology, a CBD hemp brand that creates products utilizing full-spectrum oils.

Adam Berk, CEO, stated: "Listing on the CSE provides Stem access to capital to fund the Company's strategy for growth and leverage our position as a leader in the cannabis industry. We are excited to provide an opportunity for global investors to participate in our expansion strategy that focuses on multiple sectors of the market, while still providing value to our current shareholders."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.stemholdings.com, contact Mauria Betts, Director of Branding and Public Relations, at 971-266-1908 or email mauria@stemholdings.com.

Investor relations is handled by Amato and Partners, LLC, at 212-460-0360 or by email at admin@amatoandpartners.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com