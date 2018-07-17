

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced that Socionext has signed a patent license agreement, under which the company will license Socionext a broad range of innovations related to memory controllers, SerDes and security technologies.



'This agreement is a significant achievement, providing innovations that complement Socionext's existing SoC offerings to provide the next generation of leading-edge solutions in imaging, networking and computing,' said Kit Rodgers, SVP of Technology Partnerships and Corporate Development at Rambus.



