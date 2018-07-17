PowerPlan Inc.: Greater Anglia Selects PowerPlan to Optimise Its Asset Investments

ATLANTA, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Anglia, a UK-based train operating company, has selected PowerPlan's Asset Investment Optimization software suite to maximise its asset investments over a 40-year time period.

Greater Anglia's long-term investment strategy includes a 40-year asset plan to meet its regulatory requirements. For what was historically built with manual processes and not easily tracked, the Asset Investment Optimization solution from PowerPlan will provide a comprehensive, auditable approach to help the company analyze different investment scenarios for impacts to risk, cost, timing and level of service and provide a defendable asset plan for the next four decades.

"The condition of our assets drives our business," said Richard Turner, Head of Asset Management for Greater Anglia. "With PowerPlan, we can apply a fact-based methodology to prioritise investments, maximise their return and produce plans that communicate our asset strategy to internal and external stakeholders."

The partnership between Greater Anglia and PowerPlan enables them to address and solve industry-wide asset optimisation challenges. Together, they are committed to building best practices and a model that other organizations can utilise in the franchise rail industry.

Greater Anglia will go live with PowerPlan's Asset Investment Optimization suite this summer, creating greater visibility into their capital assets and stronger support for their investment decisions.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall financial and operational performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility, starting with forecasting and monitoring, to scenario planning, asset investment optimization, and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com (http://www.powerplan.com/) .

About Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia is a train operating company that manages the rail franchise for the Greater Anglia region in the UK. They also manage and maintain the station buildings for the 133 stations along with the retail and commercial property leases.

Greater Anglia is part of a wider transport group, Abellio Transport Holdings, which also operates the ScotRail franchise and Merseyrail concession, plus bus services in London and Surrey. They are owned by 'NS' in the Netherlands, which operates the rail services, stations and facilities on much of the Dutch network, and thereby are well placed to bring real improvements to rail services.

For more information, email press.office@greateranglia.co.uk (https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/contact-us/contact-forms/customer-relations) or visit www.greateranglia.co.uk (http://www.greateranglia.co.uk/)

