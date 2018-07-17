The "Europe Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The hosted PBX technology is gaining prominence, as the technology is instrumental in offering a reliable and appropriate system for enterprises looking for centralized and reliable phone system, without the need to worry about onsite setup and maintenance costs.

Hosted PBX solutions and associated services offer cost-free telephony features, helping empowering enterprises in saving CAPEX and OPEX. Hosted PBX is superior to the traditional telephony, as there is expected to be no burden of the regular maintenance, and as a result, allowing the core IT team to focus on business processes.

Large enterprises can fully focus on implementing a hassle-free phone system. Services within the PBX market are evolving, as vendors are offering integrated service packages along with IP telephony solutions to address the needs of commercial clients.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Type, the Hosted Private Branch Exchange market segments the market into Services and Solution. Services Type includes Virtual Deployment, Setup, Configuration Change Management; Network Traffic Management, Bandwidth Management Optimization; Virtual Assistance Support, Online Charging Services Compliance Management Services, Protocol Management Services, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into IT Telecom, Government, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Education, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Hosted Private Branch Exchange market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Hosted PBX Market

4. Europe Hosted PBX Market by Organization Size

5. Europe Hosted PBX Market by Vertical

6. Europe Hosted PBX Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

8x8, Inc.

BT Group

Avaya

MegaPath

CenturyLINK Technology Solutions

Mitel Networks

Verizon Communications, Inc. (XO Communication)

TPX Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rtjcdj/europe_hosted?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005620/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: VoIP and Videoconferencing