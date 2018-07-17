Puration Inc.: Puration Announces Mounting Canadian Market Interest in Wake of Cramer Cannabis Beverage Feature

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced mounting interest from the Canadian market for the company's cannabis infused beverages. Puration currently produces the leading CBD Infused beverage for the sports nutrition market and is now developing a wider variety of additional cannabis infused beverages to include THC beverages specifically targeting the legal recreational market in Canada. The company recently acquired a Canadian market focused business intended to gain a foothold in Canada. Last week, Jim Cramer interviewed the CEO of Canopy Growth, a Canadian cannabis producer, and featured the Canadian market opportunity for cannabis infused beverages.

Puration reported increased sales of its EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water in the first quarter of 2018. The company has announced an upcoming THC infused beverage, THCSavor. Puration also recently announced plans to spin-off its cannabis cultivation business and focus on expanding its cannabis infused beverage operations. The spin-off includes plans for a dividend distribution of stock in the cannabis cultivation spinoff to the shareholders of Puration. Management anticipates making a substantial announcement next week with more details about the spinoff.

Management today reports the company has received significant inquiries and proposals from strategic outfits with interests in the Canadian market looking to exploit Puration's cannabis infused beverage foundation. "Jim Cramer's interview with Canopy Growth CEO and founder Jim Linton sheds light on the interest we have received in Canada in regard to our cannabis infused beverage experience," said, Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. "In light of the interview and our market research, I believe Puration is a step ahead of the rest of the would-be competitors when it comes to cannabis infused beverages."

To learn more about Puration's cannabis infused beverages and to find out more about the spin-off and dividend plans visit https://www.aciconglomerated.com/pura.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

SOURCE: Puration, Inc.