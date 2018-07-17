Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent whitepaper on the key steps to modernize the patient journey.

The conventional patient journey is still prevalent in the pharma industry and is over-reliant on so-called "small data." Some focus groups and selected patients ignore the broader and more complex realities hidden in the landscape. Old patient journeys tend to display a bias toward the clinical, toward epidemiology data, which lacks experiential and emotional context. Luckily, new patient journey approaches are driven by robust data sources that can be deployed at any point in a brand's lifecycle, providing commercial teams with a recent view of their customers and clear opportunities to distinguish in crowded markets. In this whitepaper, Quantzig lists the primary steps to follow for modernizing the patient journey.

"Modern patient journeys tell a connected story, evaluating multiple data sources across various stakeholders and compiling them into a singular view," says an expert from Quantzig

Primary sources toward modernizing the patient journey:

EHR and claims data: Thanks to EHR adoption and the thorough patient datasets available for analysis today, the actual suggestive behavior is more transparent than ever. Real world claims should serve as the primary "source of truth" for any modern patient journey, presenting a check and balance against physician myths and hunches.

Patient and physician social discussions: Patients and sometimes, physicians write agreeably about their frustrations, emotional drivers, and unasked questions on public social networks. This massive dataset of raw conversations can be scrutinized for insights that are unbiased by a survey composition or focus group.

Google and clickstream data: Factors like, what patients and physicians search for, and where they go before and after such searches, gives quantitative clues that can be used to decrypt how journeys are directed. Insights into drug preferences, disease awareness, adherence obstacles, and key unmet needs are all available when we shine a light here.

Factors like, what patients and physicians search for, and where they go before and after such searches, gives quantitative clues that can be used to decrypt how journeys are directed. Insights into drug preferences, disease awareness, adherence obstacles, and key unmet needs are all available when we shine a light here.

