eDevice today announced the appointment of Shanthi Ramakrishnan as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, she will drive eDevice's global strategy and work with the management team to lead the business development and marketing.

eDevice's CEO Shanthi Ramakrishnan (center), with the company's co-founders Stéphane Schinazi (left) and Marc Berrebi (right). (Photo: eDevice)

Shanthi joins eDevice after successively holding senior leadership roles in the Medical Devices field (Medtronic, Haemonetics, Johnson Johnson), Telecommunication technologies (Alcatel-Lucent), as well as startup companies. Her forte lies in enabling corporate growth and profitability by creating breakthrough products, services, business models and serving global customers.

"I am very excited to join eDevice and extend the leadership position the company enjoys in digital health and industrial sectors," declares Shanthi Ramakrishan. "I have always been impressed by the quality of the team and the technology. I am glad to have the opportunity to drive the company and together with the team, we will achieve great results."

She replaces Marc Berrebi and Stephane Schinazi, co-founders of eDevice, who will smooth the transition by accompanying the new CEO in the assumption of her duties over the next few months.

"I feel extremely lucky to have Shanthi as a replacement," said Marc Berrebi. "With her experience and her leadership, Shanthi will develop the company and strengthen eDevice leadership in the Connected Care market."

"We have known Shanthi for 10 years and we have seen what she has achieved successfully in the past. She is a true leader and she will drive eDevice in a growing and challenging market," adds Stephane Schinazi.

With more than 650,000 connected patients (approximately 10% of the global market), eDevice is considered the leading provider of connectivity solutions for the healthcare industry. The company is the chosen connectivity partner of leading Medical Devices companies such as Medtronic, Honeywell, Philips, and more. eDevice was recently recognized with a Frost Sullivan award for its global Remote Patient Monitoring solution HealthGO. It was also named "Best Independent French Company" by national magazine L'Expansion.

Shanthi Ramakrishnan assumes her position at eDevice immediately.

About eDevice

eDevice is the leading provider of connected care solutions. For fifteen years, market leaders have relied on eDevice to provide solutions that securely transmit medical data between their patients and their systems, with hundreds of thousands of connected patients to date.

eDevice is the only company able to offer all the necessary components for the deployment of global connectivity solutions in a medical-regulated environment: medical hubs, worldwide cellular services, secure and interoperable cloud infrastructure, data and traffic management portals, medical front-end for patients and care management.

Dedicated to quality, eDevice's solutions are ISO-9001 and ISO-13485 certified and include FDA listed devices.

Through partnerships with technology leaders, the company brings innovative and reliable connectivity solutions to medical device manufacturers and currently connects more than 650,000 patients across the globe.

