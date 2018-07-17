Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) (OTC: ALGWF) ("Alliance Growers" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has just completed a highly successful investor roadshow in Toronto, Ontario. Following the Company's successful roadshows in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto in June, Alliance was invited back to Toronto this last week to discuss certain business opportunities that round out the Company's medical cannabis business model by adding the clinic/pharmacy component. The meetings in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto in June and July, featured an array of interested parties including fund managers, brokers and high net worth investors.

Validation of the Alliance Business Model

In addition to the strong financing interest, and certain unexpected perfect-fit, business development opportunities, the meetings consistently validated the Company's business plan, most specifically the provision of tissue culture plantlets and other valuable services to cultivators across Canada via the Cannabis Biotech Complex. Alliance Growers has been building a diversified global cannabis company focused not on where the market is today, but where it is going. This concept is now being embraced as investors are no longer blindly investing in cannabis companies because it's a hot sector. Instead, they are looking for high multiple return investments that consist of much more than merely an ACMPR license or application as an asset. It was made very clear from the multiple interactions with a very diversified investment community across Canada, that investors are looking for companies that differentiate themselves in the sector with realistic, significant near-term cash flow, such as Alliance Growers.

In addition to receiving positive feedback about Alliance being viewed as a highly favourable investment, the Company also received confirmation from investors who follow the space closely, that there is no other cannabis company in Canada offering anywhere near the same high quality, leading edge products and services, essential to the success of LPs, such as tissue culture plantlets being offered by Alliance via its partnership with PharmaGreen Biotech Inc.

Alliance is a Diversified Global Cannabis Company first

Alliance Growers wants to emphasize to investors that the Company is a medical cannabis company first, as it has been confirmed that medical cannabis has a global reach and is politically stable. With the roll-out of recreational use or adult-use of cannabis, Alliance Growers anticipates a significant change in the current informal medical cannabis dispensary model. It is expected that most of the existing un-licensed dispensaries, operating in the grey area, will be replaced by the more traditional clinic-pharmacy model, whereby patients will see their doctor or a new doctor and are able to fill their prescriptions either in-store or online with Alliance and PharmaGreen proprietary products, for example. To that end Alliance Growers has, for several months now, been developing its plan to embrace the inevitable change by looking at partnerships with companies with existing clinics and by searching for clinic-pharmacies to acquire, whereby Alliance Growers will provide its jointly developed proprietary medical cannabis products such as the CBD Dana strain. Meetings with several industry experts on our road trips in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto have essentially confirmed that Alliance Growers is on the right path for success in the medical cannabis sector beyond owing ACMPR licenses.

Alliance Growers further reports that significant progress has been achieved on several fronts as follows:

Management has made several key advancements with Spyder Vapes Inc toward giving the Company a true plantlet to sale vertical integration in the adult-use space.

Management of Alliance Growers will be in Montreal Quebec later this month for a ceremonial launch of the commencement of the build-out of the Biocannatech facility, Alliance Growers' late stage ACMPR candidate.

The Company also continues to benefit from on-going advancements in the development of the Cannabis Biotech Centre, the only state-of-the-art facility of its kind in Canada. PharmaGreen and Alliance will be providing a comprehensive update next week.

"Management is pleased with the progress made during the summer months, despite the typical softening of the markets in general during this time. The roadshows were particularly revealing, confirming that since the correction earlier in the year, this sector is being looked at in a whole new light" commented Dennis Petke, Alliance Growers President and CEO. "Despite a weak cannabis stock market at the moment, it is now clear that our persistence in educating the investing public on the significance of what the Cannabis Biotech Complex has to offer, is starting to pay off." Commenting on the June and July roadshows, Dennis Petke, Alliance Growers President and CEO stated, "Now, more than ever before Alliance has access to new sources of capital to finance the Company's projects that set Alliance apart from other medical Cannabis companies. Certain significant financing commitments are slated to complete in August and September accommodating vacation schedules. We would like to thank the many stakeholders of Alliance Growers for their on-going support and patience, which we believe will pay off very well in the near future. We believe Shareholders and potential new investors will be pleased with the developments that will occur over the coming months as we pass through summer and enter into the "return-to-work" Fall months. The coming months will include the most significant advances in the capitalization and execution of our business plan in the history of the Company.

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a diversified cannabis company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with PharmaGreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 58,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Biotech Complex will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically utilizing the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which allows for more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time.

Alliance Growers recently announced that it will acquire established Ontario based retailer Spyder Vapes Inc. This is the first step in the development of a true vertically integrated Plantlet to Sale retail business for Alliance Growers.

About Spyder Vapes Inc.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Dan Pelchovitz, Spyder Vapes is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Revenues for the initial two stores totalled $733,000 for the year ending January 31, 2018. The third store opened in December 2017.

Spyder Vapes is currently sourcing retail locations throughout Alberta and British Columbia where it seeks to establish a presence and apply for cannabis retail licences pursuant to recently announced provincial legislation. The additional retail locations will allow Spyder Vapes to leverage its retail and brand-building expertise, to offer customers quality cannabis products and, more specifically proprietary CBD products from Alliance Growers as legislation permits. Spyder Vapes' existing revenues and potential growth in the vape business will strengthen its ability to pursue opportunities in the soon to be launched recreational cannabis marketplace.

Spyder Vapes' retail and distribution focus is an ideal fit for Alliance Growers' mission to build a diversified global cannabis company focused not on where the market is today, but where it is going. Spyder Vapes neatly fits into Alliance Growers' emerging network of interests in licenced cannabis growers, cannabidiol (CBD) oil extractors, new agricultural technologies, and its own Cannabis Biotech Complex. Spyder Vapes, as the retail arm for Alliance Growers, will create a true Seed (plantlet farm) to Sale (retail stores) business for the Company and its customers.

