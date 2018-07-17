Questionmark, global provider of assessment technologies and portal solutions, today announced that after government review Questionmark OnDemand is now listed on the UK G-Cloud 10 Digital Marketplace as a vendor of cloud software. The Digital Marketplace offers credible guidance for buyers and suppliers of cloud technology and encourages open dialogue and transparency.

"We're delighted that Questionmark has been listed as a supplier on G-Cloud 10," said John Kleeman, Questionmark's Executive Director and Founder. "Public-sector organisations need to be able to deliver trustworthy tests, exams, quizzes and surveys to their personnel. The G-Cloud provides a fair and easy procurement route for UK organizations and showcases Questionmark's capabilities internationally."

Government and public-sector organizations handle some of the most sensitive data and are often under immense pressure to procure high-quality services with strict requirements and budgets. Operated by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), G-Cloud enables public sector bodies to easily and cost-effectively procure services in several different cloud technology categories. As a key provider to the public sector, Questionmark OnDemand is listed on both the US and UK government procurement frameworks, providing government agencies with a safe, secure and effective way of purchasing assessment technologies.

The process to obtain a listing includes an application and review process by the government. Questionmark was listed on the G-Cloud 9 in 2017, and Questionmark reapplied for a G-Cloud 10 listing and has been accepted into the G-Cloud 10 Digital Marketplace on July 2, 2018. The Questionmark OnDemand G-Cloud Service ID is: 446501848463612. Questionmark is ISO 27001 certified.

Please contact Questionmark today to request a demonstration of Questionmark OnDemand, the cloud-based assessment management system enabling comprehensive authoring, delivery and reporting for all assessment types.

About Questionmark

Questionmark assessment and portal solutions are used by organizations worldwide to securely measure knowledge, skills and attitudes for certification, regulatory compliance, workforce learning, channel expertise and higher education. Questionmark's assessment management system, available as a cloud-based or on- premise solution, provides collaborative, secure authoring of questions and assessments; comprehensive item banking; multiple delivery options including mobile devices; powerful reporting and analytics to inform stakeholders; and trustworthy, defensible results.

Complete details are available at www.questionmark.com. The Questionmark Blog provides assessment-related news, interviews, insights and best practices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005644/en/

Contacts:

Questionmark

Zainab Fayaz, +4420 7561 5304

UK Marketing Manager

Zainab.Fayaz@questionmark.com