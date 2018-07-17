US-Präsident Donald Trump sieht die Nato wieder erstarkt. "I had a great meeting with NATO. They have paid $33 Billion more and will pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future, only because of me", schrieb Trump am Dienstag auf Twitter.

"NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia)", ergänzte der US-Präsident und schob auch noch eine Medienschelte nach: "The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money!" Selbst der sonst Trump-freundliche US-Sender Fox News hatte kritisch über das Treffen zwischen Trump und Putin berichtet. Vielfach hieß es, Trump habe sich von Putin blenden lassen.