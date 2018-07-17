The "Europe Corrugated Packaging Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe is the key corrugated packaging market in the world and is currently going through significant developments in terms of demand and supply. Western Europe is comparatively more matured than Eastern Europe, though still showing stable demand growth. The market is facing challenges and opportunities partly caused by environmental regulations.
This report forecasts Europe corrugated packaging demand in both volume and value terms to 2028. The report provides historical market assessments from 2013-2017 as well as future projections from 2018-2028. It discusses various trends which have affected the market in recent years and examines future trends and developments with potential implications.
The report also analyses the market from the downstream perspective and has taken into account 17 food and non-food end-users. It robustly quantifies each end-use market size in volume and value terms.
This report also includes ROTS (Risks, Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) analysis, to better-educate readers about the current and future market condition with actionable strategy.
The report covers the following:
- Analysis of the European corrugated packaging market
- Current and future market analysis of the regional corrugated packaging market
- Market assessment and forecast of the corrugated packaging demand in volume and value terms
- Provides solid conclusions with a call for actions
- Discusses current and future major market trends and developments
- Threats and growth opportunities in the market
- Assessment and projection by end use sectors
- ROTS (Risks, Opportunities, Threats and Strategies)
- Market size and forecasts of 17 key end-use sectors
- A list of major corrugated packaging companies in the region
- Detailed quantitative profiles of countries covering macroeconomic, national demand and end-use sectors
- Supported by charts, tables and figures
Forecast Segmentation
- Demand in value
- Demand in volume
- End-users
- Countries
End-User Sector
Food
- Beverages
- Fresh food and produce
- Processed food
Non-food
- Automotive
- Consumer electronics
- Foodservice disposables
- Furniture and timber products
- Glassware and ceramics
- Healthcare
- Home care
- Industrial chemicals
- Personal care
- Sports and fitness
- Stationery
- Textile and footwear
- Tobacco
- Other food and non-food
Key Topics Covered
Section 1 Executive Summary
Section 2 Introduction and Methodology
Section 3 Market Analysis
Section 4 ROTS Analysis
Section 5 Key Country Data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mr33sx/corrugated?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005656/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Packaging