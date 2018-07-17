The "Europe Corrugated Packaging Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe is the key corrugated packaging market in the world and is currently going through significant developments in terms of demand and supply. Western Europe is comparatively more matured than Eastern Europe, though still showing stable demand growth. The market is facing challenges and opportunities partly caused by environmental regulations.

This report forecasts Europe corrugated packaging demand in both volume and value terms to 2028. The report provides historical market assessments from 2013-2017 as well as future projections from 2018-2028. It discusses various trends which have affected the market in recent years and examines future trends and developments with potential implications.

The report also analyses the market from the downstream perspective and has taken into account 17 food and non-food end-users. It robustly quantifies each end-use market size in volume and value terms.

This report also includes ROTS (Risks, Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) analysis, to better-educate readers about the current and future market condition with actionable strategy.

The report covers the following:

Analysis of the European corrugated packaging market

Current and future market analysis of the regional corrugated packaging market

Market assessment and forecast of the corrugated packaging demand in volume and value terms

Provides solid conclusions with a call for actions

Discusses current and future major market trends and developments

Threats and growth opportunities in the market

Assessment and projection by end use sectors

ROTS (Risks, Opportunities, Threats and Strategies)

Market size and forecasts of 17 key end-use sectors

A list of major corrugated packaging companies in the region

Detailed quantitative profiles of countries covering macroeconomic, national demand and end-use sectors

Supported by charts, tables and figures

Forecast Segmentation

Demand in value

Demand in volume

End-users

Countries

End-User Sector

Food

Beverages

Fresh food and produce

Processed food

Non-food

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Foodservice disposables

Furniture and timber products

Glassware and ceramics

Healthcare

Home care

Industrial chemicals

Personal care

Sports and fitness

Stationery

Textile and footwear

Tobacco

Other food and non-food

Key Topics Covered

Section 1 Executive Summary

Section 2 Introduction and Methodology

Section 3 Market Analysis

Section 4 ROTS Analysis

Section 5 Key Country Data

