LiveRamp and Sonobi Collaboration Gives Marketers Unique Direct Access to Addressable Consumers

NEW YORK, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sonobi and LiveRamp, an Acxiom company (NASDAQ: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, announced a preferred partnership for customers of LiveRamp's identity resolution service, IdentityLink. This will provide brands and agencies the ability to seamlessly build media packages using people-based audiences across Sonobi JetStream's addressable media marketplace. As a result of this unique partnership, marketers will have a one-stop data activation platform to deliver more accurate and relevant messaging based on consumer interests.

This partnership provides marketers visibility to where their customers and prospects consume premium media content on digital publishers. Equally important, this joint offering gives LiveRamp's marketer customers direct control over building deal IDs, the unique number used to match buyers and sellers of programmatic media, for more efficient programmatic media activation. As a result of this partnership, consumers will experience fresher, more relevant digital engagement from brands, and more easily discover offerings that meet their needs.

"Data owners are consistently looking for creative ways to improve the customer journey by leveraging a brand's existing consumer data across different media types, acquisition strategies, and devices; all at scale," said Paul Turner, GM of Technology at LiveRamp. "With Sonobi's JetStream, we'll be able to provide insights on where an existing customer audience is in the digital ecosystem and connect a brand's first-party data directly with premium publishers for smarter and better controlled media activation across all formats and devices-all of this is done in a transparent, privacy-conscious and permission-based way, to further inspire consumer trust and loyalty, and to protect consumers, brands and business partners."

CRM teams do not have the same level of control over media plans as media and agency teams do. Programmatic is likely to be buried in media buying stacks. This means that any programmatic media planning targeted against CRM audiences needs to travel a long way to impact an actual media buy. The Sonobi-LiveRamp partnership cuts down this journey by connecting CRM databases directly to media companies with high quality inventory. This enables marketers to better forecast while media planning and create more impactful audience segments as well as media experiences. LiveRamp's customers will gain control of how their audiences are provisioned and used for advertising messaging, across all desired media properties.

"This is a completely new approach to media planning and buying at the CRM level," said Michael Connolly, chief executive officer at Sonobi. "This partnership addresses multiple challenges-- it offers customers the ability to understand where their customers consume media. It also directly connects brand data with trusted premium publishers through seamless precise media activation. Moreover, this offering enables LiveRamp customers to create cross-channel and cross-format deals with global frequency caps in a straightforward, 100% transparent process."

The offering will be available for LiveRamp customers only, for a three month period through a public beta. Agency partners will be able to participate following the brand beta period.

For more information, please visit www.sonobi.com

About Sonobi

Sonobi is an independent technology company that provides a fair and equitable media marketplace that connects advertisers directly with publishers, offering a viable alternative to the walled gardens. Sonobi's JetStream technology is transforming the business of traditional impression-based advertising, unifying comScore 250 premium publishers and Fortune 500 advertisers to collaborate directly to create, and deliver more addressable communication plans, for the people that matter most -- consumers. For more information please visit http://sonobi.com/

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. Our services transform the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company, delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRamp.com

Media Contact:

N6A for Sonobi

212.334.9753

sonobi@n6a.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/338892/Sonobi_Logo.jpg