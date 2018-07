BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for 68, unchanged from in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback advanced against its major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 112.74 against the yen, 0.9964 against the franc, 1.1691 against the euro and 1.3160 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX