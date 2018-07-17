Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. ("CME") (NASDAQ/Prague Stock Exchange:CETV) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results before U.S. market hours on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

CME will also host a teleconference and audio webcast to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 9 a.m. New York time (2 p.m. London time and 3 p.m. Prague time). The audio webcast and teleconference will refer to presentation slides which will be available on CME's website at www.cme.net prior to the call.

To access the teleconference, U.S. and international callers may dial +1-647-689-5402 up to ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference ID 6979049. The conference call will be audio webcasted live via www.cme.net. It can be heard on iPads, iPhones and a range of devices supporting Android and Windows operating systems.

A digital audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call at www.cme.net.

CME is a media and entertainment company continuing to operate leading businesses in four Central and Eastern European markets with an aggregate population of more than 40 million people. CME's continuing operations broadcast 26 television channels in Bulgaria (bTV, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV Action, bTV Lady and Ring), the Czech Republic (Nova, Nova 2, Nova Cinema, Nova Sport 1, Nova Sport 2, Nova International, Nova Action and Nova Gold), Romania (PRO TV, PRO 2, PRO X, PRO GOLD, PRO CINEMA, PRO TV International, MTV Romania and PRO TV Chisinau) and the Slovak Republic (TV Markíza, Markíza International, Doma and Dajto). CME is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Prague Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CETV."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005667/en/

Contacts:

Central European Media Enterprises

Mark Kobal

Head of Investor Relations

+420 242 465 576

mark.kobal@cme.net