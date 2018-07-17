The "Global OLED Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global OLED Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that establish a governing supply chain council.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global OLED market is the surge in demand for consumer electronics products worldwide.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global OLED market is to maximize cost savings through reduction of procurement spend with respect to integrating raw materials for manufacturing OLED.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.

Companies Featured

Samsung

LG Display

AU Optronics

Universal Display

Acuity Brands Lighting

OSRAM

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Market Insights

03. Category Pricing Insights

04. Cost-Saving Opportunities

05. Best Practices

06. Category Ecosystem

07. Category Management Strategy

08. Category Management Enablers

09. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

13. Appendix

