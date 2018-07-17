

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Aviation Capital Group announced an order for 20 737 MAX 8 airplanes at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The order, valued at $2.34 billion at list prices, raises ACG's 737 MAX direct-buy order quantity to 100.



The new orders will appear on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies have been met.



ACG first joined the 737 MAX family in 2012, placing orders for the MAX 8 and MAX 9. The lessor added to its portfolio last year by joining the launch group for the 737 MAX 10, the largest variant with the lowest operating cost per seat.



