Following a strong year for clean energy spending, 2017 saw a 7% decline in renewable power investment - to around $298 billion - while the share of fossil fuels in energy supply funding rose for the first time since 2014, according to the International Energy Agency in a report published today.As investment in the world's energy sector remained on a downward trajectory for the third consecutive year, the total investment in renewables and energy efficiency declined by about 3% in 2017 following two years of increases, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Investment ...

