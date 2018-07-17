Parcel ABC Opens New Delivery Office in Ukraine

LONDON, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Parcel ABC, the shipping company providing services across the world, has announced the launch of a new delivery center in Ukraine; a sovereign state in Eastern Europe. This represents a huge step for Parcel ABC as it can gradually expand and gain notoriety. Furthermore, it is a great opportunity for Ukrainians to ship parcels overseas at affordable prices. The company takes into account the final destination and the size of the package when calculating the cost, but in general, the prices should remain low in comparison to other international couriers.

Parcel ABC represents a service-oriented company, with staff aiming to give great importance towards customer satisfaction. Apart from expertise and experience, Parcel ABC looks to make use of a unique algorithm and integration method, with a goal to gain a competitive advantage within a fierce shipping market.

Customers do not know exactly what happens behind the scenes of international shipping; however, companies have to identify the shortest and safest route, in order to deliver the parcel in the least amount of time without unnecessary financial loss. Parcel ABC will provide customers with the use of a full tracking service to stay up to date with the courier's progress, and ensure that the package reaches its destination in perfect condition. For instance, a customer from Ukraine sending a package to India can track their shipment by using the tracking number received before the package leaves the shipping address.

Parcel ABC gives all customers, whether from Ukraine or other parts of the world, the chance to select the shipping options suitable for their specific needs. A company representative will be available to answer any questions, provide advice or useful information regarding the services offered by the company.