Partnerize Hires Matt Simmonds as Vice President of Product

LONDON, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize (https://partnerize.com/), the leading provider of partner marketing software for global brands, announced today that it has hired software development veteran Matt Simmonds (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattsimmonds/) as its new Vice President of Product. In his new role, Simmonds will be based in the company's London office.

Mr. Simmonds will lead the product strategy, product management and execution for the Partnerize platform. Building on the company's industry-leading Partnerize Partner Management Platform (PMP), he will spearhead the evolution of existing capabilities as well as grow the company's groundbreaking AI and machine-learning-based offerings.

Simmonds will be charged with delivering product enhancements to help further accelerate the company's already rapid growth. In recent weeks, Partnerize announced more than 100% YOY growth in the US (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/05/14/1501866/0/en/Performance-Horizon-Hires-9-in-the-United-States-to-Support-100-Year-Over-Year-Growth.html), Australia/New Zealand (https://mumbrella.com.au/performance-horizon-doubles-australian-team-503739), and Netherlands (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/11/1468457/0/en/Performance-Horizon-Announces-100-Year-Over-Year-Revenue-Growth-in-the-Netherlands.html). The company has also integrated more than 70,000 new partners into its international partnership ecosystem in the past year, raising the total number of platform integrations to more than 300,000.

Delivering outstanding capabilities and usability has always been a keystone to the Partnerize business strategy. Over the past year, the company's SaaS platform has been enhanced with a variety of features that make it even easier to form and manage any type of performance partnership. The company announced 26 additional product enhancements last week as part of its rebrand to Partnerize (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/10/1535530/0/en/Performance-Horizon-Rebrands-as-Partnerize-Introduces-Product-Enhancements-to-Make-it-Even-Easier-for-Leading-Brands-to-Create-Sales-and-Marketing-Partnerships.html) from Performance Horizon on 10 July.

A frequent speaker on product management issues at industry events, Matt Simmonds is an expert at augmenting the feature sets and usability of digital products to drive increased client adoption and grow user satisfaction.

Simmonds joins Partnerize with a wealth of product development leadership experience. Prior to Partnerize, he was Vice President of Product Management, Oracle Marketing Cloud, focusing on real-time optimization and personalization. In that role, he led product strategy, product management and user experience teams to deliver a more powerful offering that reflected the needs of leading brands.

Prior to Oracle, Simmonds led numerous product development teams for leading companies including WPP, Yahoo!, BBC and AOL.

"I am thrilled to welcome Matt Simmonds to our growing team," said Partnerize Co-founder and CEO Mal Cowley. "His ability to both articulate a strong long-term product vision and deliver an effective action plan for realizing it make him the ideal leader to help our customers take advantage of the huge growth opportunity we see in the partnerships space."

