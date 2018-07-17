sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.07.2018 | 16:52
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Hotel Price Reporter Launched a Price Check Widget for Hotel Websites

LONDON, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hotel Price Reporter recently launched a Hotel Price Check Widget, a widget for booking engines and hotel websites that encourages visitors to book direct.

Using the same great technology as the revenue management platform, the service performs live checks against major online travel agents and marketing channels, showing real-time pricing information to potential hotel guests. The colors, styling, positioning, and data included in the widget is highly customizable to fit the styling and theme of the original hotel website. The widget covers all major OTAs and marketing channels and can include pricing and customer reviews information.

"Our internal A/B tests have consistently shown increased bookings whenever the widget was displayed, reassuring visitors of the clear added value when booking direct," said Vanja Miloshevski, CTO at Hotel Price Reporter.

The service is offered on a fully managed basis, from initial customization to deployment.

About Hotel Price Reporter

Hotel Price Reporter is a London-based Internet services company specializing in cloud-based revenue management software solutions for the hospitality industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.hotelpricereporter.com.


© 2018 PR Newswire