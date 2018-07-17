Company recognized as strongest in current offering, strategy, and market presence for Digital Risk Protection

Digital Shadows, the leader in digital risk management and relevant threat intelligence, are delighted to acknowledge their position as a "Leader" in Digital Risk Protection in the new report: The Forrester New Wave: Digital Risk Protection Q3 2018 which launched today.

Security and risk professionals face an intimidating task: protect vital, incredibly distributed digital footprints without direct control or ownership. It's a major challenge just to understand an organization's far-reaching digital ecosystem, let alone protect it. Swarms of associated and valuable assets, apps, accounts, and points of presence reside on digital channels and remain susceptible to all types of attack and abuse.Even online images of physical assets, such as private facilities or geodata, need digital protection.*

The Forrester New Wave: Digital Risk Protection Q3 2018 reports that "Customers extol Digital Shadows for its robust digital risk data and its ability to deliver on an aggressive product roadmap, citing a new queryable deep and dark web search feature as evidence."

The report also cites the nine criteria in which Digital Shadows received the highest performance rating possible, including:

Web risk protection

Dark web recon

Digital risk analysis review

Business attribution and asset mapping

Dashboard and UI

DRP breadth and depth

Vision and execution

Global reach and analysts

Thought leadership and strategic partnerships

Nick Hayes, lead Forrester analyst on the new report, said: "Digital Shadows keeps getting closer to an all-in-one solution to monitor and mitigate external risk exposure online. Its rich partner ecosystem, including security technology vendors, regional legal services, and law enforcement, adds further value for all customers."

One customer interviewed suggested SearchLight "was as close to an all-in-one tool for deep and dark discovery", which we believe is a testament to the excellent solution the company is running.

A second customer interviewed stated "Digital Shadows found thousands of corporate sensitive files exposed online in just a few months."

"I am delighted that Forrester has recognized Digital Shadows as a Leader and, in our opinion, the hard work our team is making to protect enterprises around the world from the threat caused to their security by their digital footprint," said Alastair Paterson, CEO, and Co-Founder, Digital Shadows. "Our customers extolled the virtue of our SearchLight solution and how it provides real value to them. These customer comments are very exciting."

Since entering its eighth year in business, Digital Shadows supports more than 200 organizations on a global basis, protecting them from digital risks. The company now has offices in London, San Francisco, Dallas, Singapore and Germany and employs almost 200 people. Last year it completed its Series C funding round bringing the total to $49m invested since founders Alastair Paterson and James Chappell set up the business.

