Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Outlines the Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Changes to the State and Local Tax Deduction

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting:

What: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) put a limit of $10,000 on the itemized deduction for state and local taxes, including state and local income taxes and property taxes. However, the TCJA also increased the standard deduction. A number of states are taking action to try to preserve the deduction.

Why: Taxpayers need to understand how the new limit on the state and local tax deduction might affect them.

Since individual taxpayers have a choice between itemizing deductions or taking the standard deduction, itemized deductions could be utilized by fewer people with TCJA's increase in standard deduction

For those individual taxpayers whose itemized deductions still potentially exceed the standard deduction, TCJA's limit on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction of $10,000 per year, for both single and joint filers, will impact those taxpayers with a higher SALT, most frequently those in higher tax states

Some states have or are trying to enact legislation to create alternatives to preserve the deduction, such as through contributions to a state charity or payroll tax deductions

IRS has announced that they may issue regulations challenging the effectiveness of these state actions to preserve the deduction

