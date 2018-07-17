Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Outlines the Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Changes to the State and Local Tax Deduction
Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting:
What: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) put a limit of $10,000 on the itemized deduction for state and local taxes, including state and local income taxes and property taxes. However, the TCJA also increased the standard deduction. A number of states are taking action to try to preserve the deduction.
Why: Taxpayers need to understand how the new limit on the state and local tax deduction might affect them.
- Since individual taxpayers have a choice between itemizing deductions or taking the standard deduction, itemized deductions could be utilized by fewer people with TCJA's increase in standard deduction
- For those individual taxpayers whose itemized deductions still potentially exceed the standard deduction, TCJA's limit on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction of $10,000 per year, for both single and joint filers, will impact those taxpayers with a higher SALT, most frequently those in higher tax states
- Some states have or are trying to enact legislation to create alternatives to preserve the deduction, such as through contributions to a state charity or payroll tax deductions
- IRS has announced that they may issue regulations challenging the effectiveness of these state actions to preserve the deduction
Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, is available to discuss the state and local tax deduction and related tax issues in more detail.
Contact: To arrange interviews with Mark Luscombe or other federal and state tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting on this or any other tax-related topics, please contact:
|NICOLE YOUNG
|BRENDA AU
|347-931-1055
|847-267-2046
|
N.Young@wolterskluwer.com
|
Brenda.Au@wolterskluwer.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005679/en/
Contacts:
Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting
NICOLE YOUNG
347-931-1055
N.Young@wolterskluwer.com
or
BRENDA AU
847-267-2046
Brenda.Au@wolterskluwer.com