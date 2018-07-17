

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is the world's highest-paid entertainer, according to Forbes magazine.



He earned $285 million in pretax earnings across a 12-month period beginning 1 June 2017, almost entirely on the strength of his August 2017 victory against Conor McGregor. The high-profile fight is considered as the richest show in boxing history.



George Clooney is second in the 20th annual Forbes list of the 100 highest-paid front-of-camera stars on the planet, with an estimated $239 million income. Interestingly, the chunk of the money did not come from acting, but from liquor giant Diageo's purchase of Casamigos, the tequila company he cofounded. Forbes claims that it is the best annual take-home of any actor's-career.



American reality television personality, model and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot, boosted by a sprawling cosmetics empire. The 20-year-old social media star is the youngest on the list. She is poised to become the world's youngest ever self-made billionaire.



Judge Judy Sheindlin, who sold her TV library for $100 million, is at No. 4 with a fortune of $147 million.



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is behind her with $124 million thanks to blockbusters including newly-released Skyscraper.



U2, British acts Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo completes the top 10.



Forbes said it prepared the rank list with the help of estimates based on data from Nielsen, Pollstar, IMDB, SoundScan, NPD BookScan and ComScore, as well as interviews with industry experts and many of the stars themselves.



The world's 100 top-earning entertainers pulled in a combined $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months, up 22 percent from last year. Eleven superstars crossed the $100 million threshold, more than double the number from the last two years combined.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX