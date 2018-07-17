G-Explore Industrial Mixing Solutions Helping Businesses Achieve Higher Productivity while Reducing Hazardous Waste

QUEBEC, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / G-Explore Ltée, a R&D company dedicated to developing top-of-the-line industrial mixers, is now making big strides in the market with their green technology that helps achieve higher productivity with less reject and more uniformity. The company's flagship product G-4000 mixer has been used by many of their clients to achieve a clean, fast, consistent, and solvent-free mix.

G-Explore is steadily emerging as one of the leading providers of industrial mixing solutions focused around productivity maximization and waste minimization. Utilizing a green technology, the company has developed industrial mixers that not only deliver higher consistency and uniformity, but also reduces hazardous wastes. This technology does not use any solvent, and is proven to deliver around 25% increase in the proprieties for polyurethane.

The success of G-Explore Ltée can be attributed a great deal to the qualities of their flagship product G-4000 mixer. An engineering marvel with only three moving parts, this is the industry's first mixing solution with such simplicity and efficiency. Unlike most other mixers that use drill bits or similar tools, G-4000 uses a two-way spinning technology that perfectly mixes all the ingredients while minimizing air bubbles. The product provides the optimal mixing solution for polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, polyester, foam, oil, grease, powder, concrete, pigment, dyeing, glass beads, metal powder, bacteria and milk powder.

Some of the key characteristics of the G-4000 mixer include

Mixes, blends, homogenizes

Superfast mixing time of just thirty seconds

Easy powder dispersion

Does not overheat the mix

Evenly disperses different products into one homogeneous blend

Resin data repeats exact parameters every time

No air is added to the mixture

Preserves particle integrity

No product lost and no cleaning solvent needed

Adjustable speed and time to mix materials of different viscosity

The G-4000 mixer has already received strong recommendations from many of its users. "Without the G-4000, I would not be in business, it provides me consistency and rapidity to mix our materials and make world renowned products," says Patrick Lessard, the President of Calimacil Probotic Inc.

The illustrious journey of G-Mixer started way back in 2005 to address the challenge of successfully incorporating Nano-particles into a polyurethane matrix. Over the years, they have emerged as one of the most trusted names in the industry. G-Explore is not stopping there and is currently developing other models of mixers.

About G-Explore:

G-Explore Ltée is a R&D company, developing world class industrial mixers. The company's flagship product G-4000 mixer is a polyvalent mixer that can be use in various types of ambient temperature mixing.

