Healthy momentum at international level: 30.1%

Increase in recurring sales (SaaS): up 25.7%

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Non-audited revenue figures under IFRS

(in €m) 2018 2017 Change Change on a like-

for-like basis* 1st quarter 45.1 43.3 + 4.2% + 4.9% 2nd quarter 44.9 43.9 + 2.2% + 6.9% 1st half 90.0 87.2 + 3.2% + 4.1 %

*Disposal of non-core business activities and acquisition of Nerea in 2017

New international successes

In the second quarter of 2018, Prodware posted revenues of €44.9 billion - a 2.2% increase.

On a like-for-like basis, this equates to growth of 6.9% following the disposals of the Group's non-core business activities in 2017, partly compensated for by the acquisition of Nerea.

The increase in business has mainly been driven by the Group's success stories at international level, with revenues of €24.8 billion. Saas sales, which mainly represent recurring revenue, stood at €10 million, an increase of 19.9%.Direct publishing has seen growth of 5.8%, and is now worth €15.6 million.

Over the first half of 2018, Prodware posted consolidated revenue of €90.0 million, a 3.2% increase (+4.1% on a like-for-like basis). SaaS mode sales increased by 25.7% to €15.7 million (17.4% of the Group's revenues vs. 14.3% in the first half of 2017). Revenue generated by publishing increased by 3.2% to €30.9 million (stable at 34.4% of the Group's revenues). And Business Consulting, one of the Group's high value-added strategic activities, continued to enjoy strong growth.

Buoyed by numerous commercial success stories in supporting the digital transformations of its clients and implementing Microsoft's Dynamics 365 applications, Prodware generated revenues of €49.7 million at international level during the first half of the year a 30.1% increase on the first half of 2017.

Future prospects: the priority is growth in profitability

Prodware intends to prioritise optimising its profitability by continuing to grow, particularly at international level, developing its high value-added activities (Consultancy, Publication, Managed Services, etc.), and its expertise in deploying Microsoft's Dynamics 365 applications.

Next publication: 2018 half-yearly results: Tuesday, 16 October 2018, after close of trading

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specialising in integration, publishing and hosting industry and business line IT solutions.

The Group brings customers its technical expertise and knowledge of new uses and business lines to support them in their digital transformation processes.

Drawing on the strength of its partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular, Prodware is one of the only players capable of supporting businesses across their entire information system, both in France and abroad.

The Prodware Group has more than 1,300 employees across 15 countries and 4 continents. It generated revenues of €167.7 million in 2017.

Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is FCPI-eligible A responsible company, Prodware

is a member of the Global Compact.

PRODWARE

Stéphane Conrard

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)9 79 99 90 00

investisseurs@prodware.fr

or

PRESS

Gilles Broquelet

CAP VALUE

Tel: +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

gbroquelet@capvalue.fr