Technavio analysts forecast the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of fuel cell-based forklifts in refrigerated warehousing to increase productivity and save space is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market 2018-2022. Fuel cell-based forklifts use hydrogen in an electrochemical reaction to generate combustion-free energy, whose by-products are electricity, heat, and water.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market is the rising consumption of frozen food:

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market: Rising consumption of frozen food

The global food and beverage cold chain logistics market has been growing because of the increasing consumption of refrigerated foods such as dairy products and frozen foods. Sales of frozen foods have been increasing because of the convenience they provide to consumers, in terms of easy and immediate cooking.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics, "Generally, consumers perceive frozen food as an alternative to fresh and home-cooked food as well as canned food. The convenience that ready-to-eat meals provide consumers has been encouraging the consumption of frozen food. This is primarily because of the hectic lifestyles, in addition to other factors. Rapid urbanization is also driving the growth of the market."

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market: Segmentation analysis

The global food and beverage cold chain logistics market research report provide market segmentation by application (meat and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, fruits, vegetables, and beverages, and bakery and confectionery) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 39% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is anticipated to post the highest growth during the period 2018-2022.

