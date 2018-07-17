sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Notification of Transactions of PDMRs

London, July 17

17 July 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)


Crystal Amber Fund has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has undertaken transfers of shares that have resulted, on a net basis, in a decrease in its holding of 80,920 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the transactions, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 3,450,010 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 3.54 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).


Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCrystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInvestment Manager
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0
0		Volume(s)
51,244
29,676
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
80,920
0
0
e)Date of the transaction13 July 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJuan Morera
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEmployee of Investment Adviser
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0		Volume(s)
51,244
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction13 July 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBrian Brosnan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEmployee of Investment Adviser
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0		Volume(s)
29,676
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction13 July 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market
For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

