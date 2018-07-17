GRMN Stock: Targeting a $79.00 Price ObjectiveSummer is now in full swing, which means the summer doldrums have taken effect.This is the time of the year where directional moves and volume have a tendency to drop off. But this does not mean that stocks are not setting up to make their next moves.I am following up on a series of reports covering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock, because I continue to believe that GRMN stock is destined for higher stock prices.I originally stumbled upon Garmin stock in September 2017, when I noticed that a very compelling technical price pattern was being painted on the company's stock chart.This compelling.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...