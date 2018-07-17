Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Publication date Half-Year Results 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhausen, July 17, 2018 - The results for the first half of 2018 will be published on Friday, August 17, 2018

A media conference on the results of the first half of 2018 for analysts, media representatives and investors will take place on Friday, August 17, 2018, starting at 11am CET at the Hotel Marriott, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich.

