

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Tuesday's session. The majority of the markets finished the day with modest gains. Trading activity was rather subdued as investors focused on the first of two days of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.24 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.24 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.11 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.80 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.24 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.34 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.26 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank dropped 1.36 percent on profit taking after sharp gains the previous day.



ThyssenKrupp soared 9.17 percent on restructuring hopes after Ulrich Lehner informed the Executive Board of the company that he will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



In Paris, Casino Group climbed 3.16 percent. The retailer kept all its annual financial goals after posting Q2 revenue that topped forecasts.



In London, Dairy Crest Group rallied 3.76 percent and TalkTalk Telecom jumped 8.19 percent after posting solid first-quarter results.



Royal Mail advanced 1.81 percent. The provider of postal and delivery services said overall trading in the first three months of its 2018-19 financial year was in line with its expectations.



Property giant British Land Co dropped 0.86 percent after it warned of a challenging retail market.



Telecom company Telenor declined 3.95 percent in Oslo after its underlying sales growth slowed in the second quarter.



Europe's new car registrations rose at a faster pace in June, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported Tuesday.



Passenger car market grew 5.2 percent year-over-year in June, well above the 0.8 percent increase in May. It was the third successive monthly growth.



Britain's employment level set a fresh record in the three months to May and unemployment was unchanged, yet pay growth eased to its lowest in six months, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Employment reached a record high 32.399 million in the March to May period, rising by 137,000 from the previous three months. Economists had forecast employment growth of 115,000.



Partly reflecting a rebound in auto production, the Federal Reserve released a report on Tuesday showing industrial production in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June. The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.6 percent in June after falling by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in May.



Economists had expected production to increase by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. has held steady in the month of July, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Tuesday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index remained unchanged in July after dipping to 68 in June. The unchanged reading matched economist estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX