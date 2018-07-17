Distinguished Hotelier Honored With Cateys 2018 "Special Award" By The Caterer

Veteran hotelier Geoffrey Gelardi was awarded with the Cateys 2018: Special Award, one of the most prestigious accolades in the hospitality industry, presented by UK-based publication The Caterer. The honor recognizes Mr. Gelardi's achievement as the longest tenured managing director of a luxury property in London and his enduring commitment to the guests and staff at The Lanesborough.

Mr. Gelardi recently stepped down as Managing Director after nearly three decades at the helm of The Lanesborough, which he opened in 1991. During his tenure, Mr. Gelardi was honored as "Independent Hotelier of The World" by HOTELS Magazine and voted "Top General Manager of a Luxury Hotel Worldwide" by Luxury Travel Advisor, amongst many other awards, and The Lanesborough received almost every accolade in the hospitality industry, having just been honored the "Number 1 Hotel in London" by the Travel Leisure World's Best Awards.

A third-generation hotelier from Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr. Gelardi is a rare breed of hospitality leader, as comfortable in handling the varied tasks of opening luxury hotels as running them. Mr. Gelardi began his career as Managing Director of Hotel Bel-Air, where he oversaw the renovation and subsequent expansion of the five-star property. Following his tenure at the Hotel Bel Air, he served as Managing Director of the Sorrento Hotel in Seattle before assuming the position of Managing Director of The Lanesborough and leading the landmark's renovation and transformation into one of London's most prestigious hotels, which opened in 1991. Since then, Mr. Gelardi has innovated and pioneered unique amenities, experiences, programs and services that redefined the concept of luxury hospitality.

Said Roland Fasel, Aman Chief Operating Officer, "The hotel owes everything to the commitment, dedication and focus of Geoffrey. It was his leadership style that kept the hotel on top of its game for many years." Property owner Michael Malone, who persuaded Mr. Gelardi to move to Seattle to manage his Sorrento Hotel, added, "I've spent the better part of my life in great hotels, and Geoffrey is in a class of his own. His eye for detail and hands-on leadership, steeped in professionalism and class, is unmatched."

Since leaving The Lanesborough, Mr. Gelardi has received numerous inquiries and requests from luxury hospitality and luxury real estate brands, businesses, developers and management companies throughout the world, as a result of which he formed Gelardi Management, a consultancy specializing in luxury hospitality and luxury residential real estate. To date, Mr. Gelardi has taken on several projects and is evaluating a number of other opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005809/en/

Contacts:

Media:

EVINS Communications

Elayna Barmak, 212-377-3574

elayna.barmak@evins.com