Regulatory News:

Publicis Health, part of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], today announced the acquisition of Payer Sciences, an innovative, data-and-analytics-driven health marketing agency focused on helping biopharmaceutical manufacturers navigate the dynamic U.S. reimbursement environment.

Since 2009, Payer Sciences' strategic and analytical capabilities have equipped pharma and biotech clients with quantitative insights, decision-support software, market research, education, and communications. Located in Morristown, New Jersey, Payer Sciences is powered by a team of 40 full-time data analysts, payer experts, and B2B communications specialists who understand how to uncover and fully leverage critical, real-time, data-driven insights into payer influences on product market performance to inform localized strategies and tactics. Payer Sciences clients include a wide range of leading biotech and pharma companies.

"Payer Sciences' powerful suite of unique software and services enables clients to target and optimize interactions with the entire ecosystem of reimbursement stakeholders, including health plans, insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, and other organizations that design or administer pharmacy and medical benefits," said Alexandra von Plato, CEO, Publicis Health. "Beyond biopharmaceuticals, Payer Science's proprietary technology and methodologies have practical applications for other Groupe clients and industries to uncover greater insights from data that will help convert payers and buyers in non-pharma categories as well. The addition of Payer Sciences strengthens Publicis Health's offering to become our clients' trusted transformation partner."

"In today's complex payer marketplace, we understand that the traditional methods of payer marketing no longer work," said Eric Colwell, Principal, Payer Sciences. "We've transformed payer marketing for the 21st century by harnessing data and advanced analytics to help our clients extract deeper insights into payer behavior. We are delighted to join the Publicis Groupe family and look forward to redefining payer marketing

For more information about Payer Sciences, visit www.payersciences.com.

About Publicis Health

Publicis Health is the world's premier health-oriented agency network. A division of Publicis Groupe, Publicis Health manages top-tier agencies specializing in promoting innovative solutions in advertising, digital, branding, message delivery, market access, and medical communications. Publicis Health's mission is to be the indispensable force for health and wellness business transformation through the alchemy of creativity and technology-for good. With more than 5,000 employees around the world, Publicis Health manages 18 agency brands through 40 offices located in seven countries. Publicis Health brands include Digitas Health, Discovery USA, Heartbeat, insync, Langland, Maxcess Managed Markets, Payer Sciences, PDI, PlowShare Group, Publicis Health Media, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute, Publicis Touchpoint Solutions, Razorfish Health, Real Science, Saatchi Saatchi Wellness, Tardis Medical Consultancy and Verilogue.

www.publicishealth.com | Twitter: @PublicisHealth Facebook: www.facebook.com/PublicisHealth | LinkedIn: Publicis Health Medium: www.medium.com/@PublicisHealth| Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005811/en/

Contacts:

Publicis Health

Andrea Morgan, 1 917 213 5506

Makovsky for Publicis Health

AMorgan@makovsky.com

or

Kipp Jarecke-Cheng, 1 212 771 5732

Publicis Health

kipp.cheng@publicishealth.com