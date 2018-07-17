Technavio analysts forecast the global lock-in amplifiers market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of multi-device synchronization is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global lock-in amplifiers market 2018-2022. Digital lock-in amplifiers are widely used across various industries to generate excitations and measure signals. Multi-device synchronization is one such invention. It facilitates a user-friendly interface through which, the user can connect and control multiple instruments simultaneously.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global lock-in amplifiers market is the rising demand for confocal microscopy to diagnose cancer:

Global lock-in amplifiers market: Rising demand for confocal microscopy to diagnose cancer

Confocal microscopy is used to obtain 2D and 3D high-resolution images. It is used to increase micrographs optical contrast and resolution by blocking out of focus light from image formation using a spatial pinhole. The demand for confocal microscopy is high because of the need for effective and measurable results to diagnose cancer.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Confocal microscopy is used to examine cancerous cells through real-time vitalization. Lock-in amplifiers are used in confocal microscopy for functions such as THz spectroscopy and ultra-high speed scanning to extract signals. The increasing demand for confocal microscopy is promoting the sales of lock-in amplifiers."

Global lock-in amplifiers market: Segmentation analysis

The global lock-in amplifiers market research report provides market segmentation by product (digital lock-in amplifiers and analog lock-in amplifiers), by application (medical, industrial, and laboratory), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the digital lock-in amplifiers segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 18% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to attract several vendors that offer skin care and skin disease diagnosis devices during the forecast period. The prevalence of skin-related ailments has increased in countries such as China and India because of the climate change and increase in population.

