

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended a choppy trading session with a small loss. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market. Traders were also in a cautious mood as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his first day of testimony before the U.S. Congress.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.26 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,824.67. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.09 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.25 percent.



Nestle declined 0.9 percent, Novartis fell 0.6 percent and Roche lost 0.1 percent.



Julius Baer weakened by 1.1 percent and Credit Suisse slid 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, UBS rose 0.1 percent.



Swisscom dropped 0.9 percent and SGS surrendered 0.8 percent.



Swatch Group climbed 2.1 percent, while rival Richemont lost 0.05 percent.



