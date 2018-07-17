Ganapati plc - Notice of AGM

17 July 2018

GANAPATI PLC

(Incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with Registered Number 8807827)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Ganapati plc (the "Company") will be held at the London offices of Ganapati Plc, 1 Primrose Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2A 2EX on Tuesday31 July 2018 at 11:00pm (UK Time) for the following purposes:

Ordinary Resolutions:

To receive and adopt the accounts and reports of the directors and the auditors for the financial year ended 31 January 2017;

To receive and adopt the accounts and reports of the directors and the auditors for the financial year ended 31 January 2018;

To approve the remuneration of the Directors in respect of the two years ended 31 January 2017 and 31 January 2018;

To re-appoint Welbeck Associates auditors to the Company for the financial year ending 31 January 2019;

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of Welbeck Associates as the auditors of the Company;

To elect Mr Toshitaka Nakajima, who has been appointed a director since the 2017 Annual General Meeting, a director of the Company;

To elect Mr Taku Sawada, who has been appointed a director since the 2017 Annual General Meeting, a director of the Company;

To elect Mr Hayato Terai, who has been appointed a director since the 2017 Annual General Meeting, a director of the Company;

To re-elect Mr Hiroki Hasewaga, a director who retires by rotation in accordance with Article 32.1, a director of the Company.

In accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended), the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £30,820 provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 or the date falling twelve months after the passing of this Resolution save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution has expired. This authority is in substitution for all previous authorities conferred on the Directors in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of Rights already made or offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities.

As a special resolution: